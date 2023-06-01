Apple TV+ Series ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ to debut October 13

Apple announced the release date for its upcoming Apple TV+ series ‘Lessons in Chemistry’.

‘Lessons in Chemistry’ is a drama series that tells the story of an aspiring female scientist in the 50s. After getting fired, she becomes a TV cooking show host and teaches viewers ‘a lot more than recipes’.

The show has Hollywood actress Brie Larson as the protagonist Elizabeth Zott and is based on Bonnie Garmus’ novel. It will be an eight-part drama series that will have two episodes available to watch on October 13. Larson and Susannah Grant will be the executive producers, while Lee Eisenberg will be the showrunner. New episodes will be released until November 24.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original content, including ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘The Morning Show’, ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’, and ‘Shrinking’, among others. The streaming service can be bundled with others through Apple One.