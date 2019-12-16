Apple TV+ series ‘Little America’ set to be released in January 2020

Apple has announced a January 17 premier date for its Apple TV+ series ‘Little America’, which also gets a guaranteed second season in the streaming platform.

The whole season one of ‘Little America’ will be shown on the said date. The series revolves around true stories as featured by Epic Magazine, showcasing surprising, inspiring, heartfelt, romantic and funny stories of immigrants and their lives in the US.

Lee Eisenberg is the show’s producer and writer, while Emily Gordon, Kumail Nanjiami, Alan Yang, Aurthur Spector, Joshua Davis and Joshuah Bearman are all executive producers. The status of the Apple TV+ series is that it’s currently in development, with Universal Television serving as producer.

Most of the shows that premiered on Apple TV+ launch are already renewed for the second season, including ‘For All Mankind‘, ‘The Morning Show‘ and more. The streaming service costs $4.99 per month and has a free one-month trial period.