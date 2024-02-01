Apple TV+ series ‘Severance’ resumes production

The cast and crew of the thriller series show ‘Severance’ has resumed production for season two.

Production was halted amid writer strikes in May 2023. After eight months, the series is now back on track and announced on social media platform X by Ben Stiller, the show’s director. ‘Severance’ tells the story of a Lumon Industries employee named Mark Scout who underwent an experimental procedure that divides their employees’ personal and work memories. Scout is played by Adam Scott, joined by John Turturro, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Dichen Lachman, Patricia Arquette, and more.

Severance has concluded its first season and the second season production is well underway. It had 14 nominations for Emmy Awards and won Outstanding Main Title Design and Outstanding Music Composition for a Series, as well as several others at the Hollywood Critics Awards. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 and features original content, including ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘Silo’, and ‘The Buccaneers.’