Apple TV

Apple TV+ series ‘Severance’ resumes production

By Samantha Wiley
Severance

The cast and crew of the thriller series show ‘Severance’ has resumed production for season two.

Advertisements

Production was halted amid writer strikes in May 2023. After eight months, the series is now back on track and announced on social media platform X by Ben Stiller, the show’s director. ‘Severance’ tells the story of a Lumon Industries employee named Mark Scout who underwent an experimental procedure that divides their employees’ personal and work memories. Scout is played by Adam Scott, joined by John Turturro, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Dichen Lachman, Patricia Arquette, and more.

Severance

Severance has concluded its first season and the second season production is well underway. It had 14 nominations for Emmy Awards and won Outstanding Main Title Design and Outstanding Music Composition for a Series, as well as several others at the Hollywood Critics Awards. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 and features original content, including ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘Silo’, and ‘The Buccaneers.’

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
iOS 17.2.1
Downgrading to iOS 17.2.1 no longer possible
1 Min Read
AirPods Max
AirPods Max gets new firmware update
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Series 9 is 32% Off
1 Min Read
Death Stranding Game
Death Stranding game launches on Mac, iPad, and iPhone
1 Min Read
NHS App
Digital prescriptions service added to UK NHS app
1 Min Read
Stopwatch Live Activity
Stopwatch live activity appears in iOS 17.4 beta
1 Min Read
GoveeLife Mini Air Purifier
Save 50% on the GoveeLife Mini Air Purifier
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Vision Pro intro ad Video ‘Hello’ goes online
1 Min Read
iOS 18
Gurman has big expectations for iOS 18
1 Min Read
Macs and iPads
New Macs and iPads might launch in March
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil
Enjoy a 10% Discount on the 1st Generation Apple Pencil
1 Min Read
Netflix
Netflix snubs Vision Pro app
1 Min Read
Lost your password?