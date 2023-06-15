Apple TV+ series ‘Silo’ renewed for second season

Post-apocalyptic drama series ‘Silo’ has been renewed for a second season.

Apple’s hit TV series, ‘Silo’ has recently been granted a season two by the Cupertino-based company. The first season is currently available to watch on the platform, with new episodes arriving weekly until June 30. ‘Silo’ tells the story of a post-apocalyptic world where everyone lives in a mile-deep structure, and is based on Hugh Howey’s books. The show has been adapted by Graham Yost for the screen.

‘Silo’ stars Rebecca Ferguson, Rashida Jones, Tim Robbins, Harriet Walter, and David Oyelowo, and Ferguson, Howey, and Yost serve as executive producers. The drama has become very popular lately, with both critics and viewers giving it high praise. Although the second season has been announced there’s no specific timeline in terms of production and launch as of the moment.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original content, including ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘See’, and more.