Apple TV+ series ‘Surface’ renewed for second season

By Samantha Wiley
@EditorWiley
Published
Apple TV
Advertisements

Apple TV+ series “Surface” has been renewed for a second season on the streaming service. The thriller series tells the story of a young woman named Sophie who suffers from memory loss following a failed suicide attempt. She embarks on a journey of self-discovery to uncover her true identity.

Apple TV Surface

Veronica West, the creator of “Surface,” says that the new season will have a “brand new” setting and will feature a “fearless and emboldened” Sophie.

Actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who plays Sophie, said she is “thrilled to continue the journey and dive deeper” into the series.

Apple has not announced a release date or production start date for the second season of “Surface.” The entire first season is currently available to watch on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and offers original content such as “The Morning Show,” “Ted Lasso,” and “Surface,” among others. It is also included in the Apple One bundled packages.

Advertisements
Photo of author

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.