Apple TV+ series ‘Surface’ renewed for second season

Apple TV+ series “Surface” has been renewed for a second season on the streaming service. The thriller series tells the story of a young woman named Sophie who suffers from memory loss following a failed suicide attempt. She embarks on a journey of self-discovery to uncover her true identity.

Veronica West, the creator of “Surface,” says that the new season will have a “brand new” setting and will feature a “fearless and emboldened” Sophie.

Actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who plays Sophie, said she is “thrilled to continue the journey and dive deeper” into the series.

Apple has not announced a release date or production start date for the second season of “Surface.” The entire first season is currently available to watch on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and offers original content such as “The Morning Show,” “Ted Lasso,” and “Surface,” among others. It is also included in the Apple One bundled packages.