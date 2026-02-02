Apple TV Series “Ted Lasso” Returning for 4th Season

Renowned drama-comedy series Ted Lasso will be returning for season 4 in the summer of this year. The series is one of the most famous shows ever made on Apple TV, following Ted Lasso, starred by Jason Sudeikis, a small-time coach of the sport football. He is then hired to coach a struggling pro soccer team in the English Premier League even if he lacks experience.

The fourth season sees Ted go back to England to coach a second division soccer team for women and what could be his biggest challenge. Production is ongoing, with fan favorites returning, like Jeremy Swift, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham.

Season 3 of the series aired back in 2023, and the long wait for the next season is over. The show has won many big awards since its debut back in 2020, making it a famous comfort show because of having a positive, feel-good vibe.