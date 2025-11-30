Apple TV

Apple TV Series “The Hunt” Pulled Out Over Allegations of Plagiarism

By Samantha Wiley
Apple TV Series “The Hunt” Pulled Out Over Allegations of Plagiarism

The French thriller series for Apple TV named “The Hunt” has been pulled out by Apple before it premieres on December 3 after claims have surfaced that the show was copied off a novel in 1973 and the film adaptation made for it.


Gaumont, production company, has verified the series being postponed with a statement saying that it will go through some thorough reviewing to deal with questions about the production of the series. Director and creator, Cédric Anger, has been accused of plagiarizing the plot of the novel titled “Shoot” and a film with the same title back in 1976.

The series was set to debut on December 3rd with two episodes, then the following episodes will be streamed weekly until December 31st. This is not the first time this year that a series was pulled out from Apple TV. “The Savant” by Jessica Chastain was also postponed a few days before its release in September with still no premier date being announced as of today.


