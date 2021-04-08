Apple TV+ series ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ announced

Apple has launched a new series for its Apple TV+ platform. ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ is a current affairs series that may be released fall of 2021.

‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ boasts hour-long episodes that will explore national topics and Stewart’s advocacy work. There will be multiple seasons, with episodes extending to companion podcasts based on the shows’ discussion. Brinda Adhikari will serve as the showrunner and executive producer alongside Stewart, with Busboy Productions tasked for making the show. ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ is one of the many content to be made by Busboy Productions.

Jon Stewart ran ‘The Daily Show’ on Comedy Central for 16 years and won 20 Emmys for it. In 2015 Stewart quit the show and only resurfaced six years later for ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ in Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ is a streaming service that costs $4.99 and features original content such as ‘Defending Jacob’, ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘The Morning Show’, among others.