Apple TV+ Series ‘The Studio’ and ‘Trying’ get renewals

Apple recently announced two new shows to be renewed on the Apple TV+ platform.

Advertisements

Both ‘The Studio’ and ‘Trying’ are acclaimed content and will have a new season. ‘The Studio’ stars Seth Rogen and tells the story of a typical Hollywood studio set in a satirical film industry. Rogen is Matt Remick, the head of a troubled studio struggling to make it big. There are still three episodes left, but the show has been renewed for a second season. ‘Trying’ stars Rafe Spall and Esther Smith, and tells the story of a couple who want to adopt a child. The fourth season has concluded, but Apple has given it the green light for a fifth season.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service with original shows like ‘The Studio’ and ‘Trying’. The subscription costs $99 annually or $9.99 monthly in the US. The app is available through Apple TV or its web version.