Apple TV Service at 50% Off With Black Friday Promo

Apple TV Black Friday deals have brought the monthly subscription cost down to $5.99 for six months for eligible subscribers. Apple has recently secured a deal, where they will be streaming Formula 1 content in the United States for next year’s season. So if you are looking to grab an Apple TV subscription, now’s the right time.

When the promo period of 6 months ends, the subscription will return to the normal price of $12.99 every month. Those who have their subscriptions billed via a third-party service and current subscribers who previously set up the same are not qualified for the Black Friday promo.

Apple TV is a subscription service offered by Apple, giving you access to their library of original Apple TV films and famous shows. You are also able to stream services like MLB, and next year, Formula 1 where you can watch sessions throughout the season.