Apple TV+ ‘Severance’ adds John Turturro on cast

John Turturro will be joining the cast of ‘Severance’ an Apple TV+ drama slated to begin production in November.

John Turturro is cast as Irving, a dependable and longtime employee at Lumen Industries. Notable Hollywood stars include Jen Tullock, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry working alongside Patricia Arquette and Adam Scott.

‘Severance’ is a drama series that shows an employee (Adam) who’s working in a company that balances its customers work-life situations. Endeavor Content, along with Arquette and Scott produce the show, while the director role falls to Ben Stiller. Chris Black, Jackie Cohn, Nicky Weinstock and Stiller serve as executive producers and Dan Erickson is the show’s writer.

Release date for the dark thriller has not been set, but the show is moving forward with filming. It will premiere on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service, featuring content such as ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Dickinson’, ‘The Beastie Boys Story’ and ‘Greyhound’, among others.