Apple TV+ ‘Severance’ cast and crew appear on final episode screening

A screening event for the season finale of Apple TV+ series ‘Severance’ was marked by the appearance of the show’s cast and crew members.

The red carpet event was done at the Director’s Guild of America Theater. Afterwards, a panel discussion was held with creator Dan Erickson and director Ben Stiller, alongside luminaries Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Dichen Lachman, Michael Chernus, Trammel Tillman, Yup Vazquez and Jen Tullock.

‘Severance’ tells the story of a Lumon Industries employee named Mark who underwent an experimental procedure to separate his work and life memories. The show premiered on February 18 and has 9 episodes for its first season. Apple has greenlighted the second season of the show, which is currently in production.

The second season launch of ‘Severance’ is yet to be revealed. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and features original shows and movies such as ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Greyhound’.