Apple TV

Apple TV+ ‘Severance’ gets a Blu-Ray release

By Samantha Wiley
Severance

Sci-fi show ‘Severance’ has a Blu-Ray release ahead of the second season.

Severance went live on Apple TV+ in February 2022 and quickly became a hit series among viewers. The show tells the story of an employee in an unusual corporation where a procedure splits their work self and personal lives. Adam Scott plays the role of Mark Scout, along with Hollywood stars Britt Lower, Dichen Lachman, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, and Zach Cherry. The Blu-Ray version is expected to come out on December 17 this year. It’s worth noting that a Blu-Ray release for Apple TV+ content is rare, as most Apple TV+ content is locked inside the service.

Severance

Those interested can pre-order the Blu-Ray release on Amazon. The highest resolution for the physical copy is set at just full HD, whereas on the streaming service can scale at 4K. The second season of Severance is expected to be available starting January 17, 2025.

