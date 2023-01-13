Apple TV+ ‘Severance’ gets several SAG award nominations

Apple TV original series ‘Severance’ has been given the nod in this year’s SAG awards.

‘Severance’ has gained seven nominations, including Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series in Screen Actors Guild, and Dramatic Series in the Directors Guild of America. The Writers Guild of America has also nominated the thriller series in the categories Best Drama Series, Best New Series, and Best Episodic Drama.

Apple also received 12 nominations in seven series, which include ‘Black Bird’, ‘Bad Sisters’, ‘Life by Ella’, The Problem with Jon Stewart’, ‘Amber Brown’, and ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’. Should any of the series win, they will join the ranks of award winners ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘CODA’, among others.

‘Severance’ is an office thriller set in the near future and stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, and Patricia Arquette, among others. The original series can be watched on Apple’s streaming service.