Apple TV+ ‘Severance’ production affected by writers Guild protest

Apple TV+ suspense series ‘Severance’ is the latest to be affected by the strike of the Writers Guild of America.

Deadline reported that WGA members stormed York Studios, with members of Teamsters and IATSE refusing to cross the line. ‘Severance’ is the second production in the Apple TV+ platform to have been stalled, with ‘Loot’ being the first just recently.

The Writers Guild of America went on a Hollywood strike, with around 12,000 members grabbing pickets and forming lines outside studios. The WGA’s action was due to a disagreement between the organization and studios in contract terms. A notice sent by the WGA said that writers deserved fairer pay and protection to make writing sustainable, profession-wise.

The second season of ‘Severance’ has been frozen due to the disturbance. ‘Severance’ tells the story of a breakthrough process that separates an individual’s psyche from work and after-work and stars Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, Zach Cherry, and Britt Lower.