Apple TV+ shares ‘Silo’ season 2 trailer

Apple TV+ recently showed a new trailer video for the upcoming season of ‘Silo’ ahead of its release.

‘Silo’ is an Apple TV+ sci-fi series that tells the story of a dystopian future where the surface of the Earth is uninhabitable. It’s based on ‘Wool’ a novel by Hugh Howey. The second season is expected to debut on the streaming platform on November 15. The original premiere began on May 2023 and became popular with the subscribers. The video is two and a half minutes in length and reveals the new twists and turns from the first season.

Rebecca Ferguson serves as the series’ protagonist, Juliette, and also the executive producer, with other Hollywood talent such as Harriet Walter, Common, Tim Robbins, Steve Zahn, and more. The second season is set at 10 episodes, with a new one appearing each week until the finale on January 17 next year.