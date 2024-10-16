Apple TV

Apple TV+ shares ‘Silo’ season 2 trailer

By Samantha Wiley
Silo

Apple TV+ recently showed a new trailer video for the upcoming season of ‘Silo’ ahead of its release.

Advertisements

‘Silo’ is an Apple TV+ sci-fi series that tells the story of a dystopian future where the surface of the Earth is uninhabitable. It’s based on ‘Wool’ a novel by Hugh Howey. The second season is expected to debut on the streaming platform on November 15. The original premiere began on May 2023 and became popular with the subscribers. The video is two and a half minutes in length and reveals the new twists and turns from the first season.

Silo

Rebecca Ferguson serves as the series’ protagonist, Juliette, and also the executive producer, with other Hollywood talent such as Harriet Walter, Common, Tim Robbins, Steve Zahn, and more. The second season is set at 10 episodes, with a new one appearing each week until the finale on January 17 next year.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Digital Car Keys
Digital car keys arriving to Audi, Polestar, and Volvo
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Pro
New limited edition Beats Studio Pro debuts at Best Buy
1 Min Read
Magic Keyboard Case
The Magic Keyboard Case for 13-inch iPad Pro is $49 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Smart Glasses
Apple smart glasses might debut in 2027
1 Min Read
Vision Headset
Lower-Cost Vision headset rumored to arrive in 2026
1 Min Read
Apple Wallet
Apple Wallet features now on ticketmaster
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil Pro
The Apple Pencil Pro is $39 Off
1 Min Read
Temu App
Indonesia seeks a Temu App Store ban
1 Min Read
iOS 18.1
You can now delete or change primary email with iOS 18.1
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4 Cases
iPhone SE 4 cases leaked online
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra 2
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $70 Off
1 Min Read
iPad
New ‘Goalie Masks Made on iPad’ video released
1 Min Read
Lost your password?