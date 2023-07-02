Apple TV+ show ‘High Desert’ canceled

Apple TV+ series ‘High Desert’ won’t be renewed for a second season.

Ben Stiller, executive producer, and actress Patricia Arquette revealed the sad news on social media. Arquette says that ‘High Desert’ has been canceled and that a second season won’t happen. In the same post, the star thanked the crew and cast, saying ‘you can’t win them all.’

Stiller took to social media as well, saying he was disappointed by the news. He also thanked fans and the cast. Those who might be interested in watching the first season can still view it on Apple’s streaming service.

‘High Desert’ tells the story of a woman who became a detective after her mother’s death. Other actors in the show include Bernadette Peters, Matt Dillon, Brad Garrett, Rupert Friend, and Christine Taylor. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original content, including ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘CODA’, and ‘Severance’, among others.