Apple TV+ show ‘Interrupting Chicken’ gets first look trailer

Upcoming Apple TV+ children’s show ‘Interrupting Chicken’ now has its own trailer video posted online.

‘Interrupting Chicken – Official Trailer’ is available to watch on the official Apple TV+ YouTube channel and runs a bit over a minute in length. The series aims to help children learn how to write, with Apple providing details in the description section.

‘Interrupting Chicken’ is a preschool show where children discover creative writing. The protagonist, Piper, is the star of the show, a curious young chicken who can’t help but let her imagination soar whenever she hears a story.

Piper will be voiced by Juliet Donenfield, while Papa and CJ will be voiced by Sterling K. Brown and Sarah Elizabeth Thompson, respectively. The animated preschool show is set to debut on Apple TV+ starting November 18, 2022. ‘Interrupting Chicken’ is based on books authored by David Ezra Stein.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original shows.