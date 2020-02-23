Apple TV+ show ‘Shantaram’ delayed

‘Shantaram’, an Apple TV+ series will be pushed back because of writing backlog. The Australian show, which stars Charlie Hunnam has only completed two out of ten episodes so far, as per Variety.

Eric Singer, screenwriter and showrunner is said to not have done the necessary scripts. Moreover, filming has been delayed for a few months to give time for the remaining episodes to be fleshed out. It’s also been rumored that the show will hire an additional showrunner to help.

‘Shantaram’ is based on a Gregory Roberts novel about an ex-bank robber who goes to Mumbai to start a new life. The main protagonist of the show is Charlie Hunnam, known for his work in Pacific Rim, King Arthur and Sons of Anarchy.

Apple has recently released its Amazing Stories trailer, which will be released on March 6. Apple TV+ is a streaming service that costs $4.99 a month.