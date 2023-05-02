Apple TV+ Show ‘The Morning Show’ gets a fourth season

Apple announced that its Apple TV+ series ‘The Morning Show’ will have a fourth season ahead of the season three premiere.

The third season of ‘The Morning Show’ was renewed in January last year and is set to become available in the fall. ‘The Morning Show’ tells the story of customs and personalities inside a network’s news broadcast. Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are the stars and also act as executive producers. Lauren Neustadter, Kristin Hahn, and Michael Ellenberg serve as executive producers, while Echo Films, Hello Sunshine, and Media Res play a major role in production. Mimi Leder is the show’s director.

The third season of ‘The Morning Show’ introduces new actors, including Stephen Fry, Tig Notaro, Jon Hamm, and Nicole Beharie, alongside Marcia Gat, Nestor Carbonell, Janina Gavankar, Mark Duplass, Karen Pittman, Desean Terry, Bel Powley, and Tom Irwin.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and can be bundled in Apple One packages.