Apple TV+ show ‘The Shrink Next Door’ gets Kathryn Hahn on board

Upcoming Apple TV+ series ‘The Shrink Next Door’ will have Kathryn Hahn acting alongside Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell. The show is based on a podcast from Wondery.

In ‘The Shrink Next Door’, Dr. Isaac Herschkopf establishes a relationship with patient Martin Markowitz and the two forms a bizarre connection filled with dysfunction, power grabs and manipulation.

Paul Rudd plays Isaac while Will Ferrell plays Martin. Kathryn Hahn is set to take on the role of Phyllis, Marty’s young sister. Hahn is famous for her role in ‘Mrs. Fletcher’ and ‘WandaVision’, among others.

Georgia Pritchett will serve as the show’s writer while Michael Showalter will be the director.

‘The Shrink Next Door’ is the second show adopted by Apple in the Wondery podcast. The first one was ‘WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork’.

There were rumors that said Apple is in talks of buying Wondery, a podcast studio that produced hit shows such as ‘Dr. Death’ and ‘Bunga Bunga’.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and boasts exclusive content. It’s available on the Apple TV app.