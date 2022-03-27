Apple TV+ shows off ‘Roar’ first trailer video

Apple today has released a ‘first look’ video trailer of its upcoming TV+ series ‘Roar’.

‘Roar’ tells the story of ordinary women fighting through twisted realities. The show has 8 episodes total and is grouped in the dark comedy genre.

What’s notable about the series is the ensemble cast of award-winning actors, headlined by the Golden Globe, Emmy and Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman, alongside Alison Brie, Cynthia Erivo, Meera Syal, Issa Rae, Kara Hayward, Fivel Stewart, Betty Gilpin and Merritt Weaver.

‘Roar’ is based on a book penned by Cecelia Ahern and details the struggles of the modern woman through short stories. Creators and showrunners Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive were assigned to translate the book to viewers of the streaming platform.

‘Roar’ is set to debut April 15 on Apple TV+. All episodes will be available to watch on the streaming platform which costs $4.99 a month.