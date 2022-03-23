Apple TV+ ‘Spellbound’ characters turned into toys via Skydance animation partnership

‘Spellbound’ IP owner Skydance Animation recently partnered up with Spin Master to produce toys for the franchise.

Spin Master will be the master toy licensee for the ‘Spellbound’ merchandise, which is said to include vehicles, mini collections and fashion dolls, all of which are based on the Apple TV+ film. Spin Master is a renowned company who foresaw the ‘PAW Patrol’ toy line, among others.

Luis Fernandez, Skydance consumer products head says that they are excited to be in partnership with Spin Master as it is committed to attention to detail and quality. Chris Beardell, president and CCO of Spin Master echoed the same sentiment and says that the company is looking forward to infusing their marquee innovation to the series’ enchanting characters.

‘Spellbound’ is an Apple TV+ film that tells the story of a girl who undergoes an epic journey to break a kingdom-splitting spell. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and features original Apple content.