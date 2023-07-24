Apple TV+ splits deal with the English Premier League

Comments from Apple executive Eddy Cue has effectively shut down rumors about Apple getting streaming rights for the English Premier League.

There were speculations about Apple brokering broadcast rights for the EPL after the league’s contract with BT Sport and Sky Sports expiring in 2025. However, Cue said that this may not happen after all. The Sun reports that the exec mentioned he didn’t like ‘exclusivity’ and said that ‘global rights’ are more important for the Cupertino-based company.

To expound on this statement, Cue said that Apple has a ‘large number of customers in every country’, which could mean that one person might have access to content while others can’t. The Apple exec added that they will not likely sign an exclusive deal with a subset of countries or a specific country, and that the ‘MLS style’ deal is more attractive for them.

Broadcaster bids for the EPL are believed to be somewhere around $3 billion per season.