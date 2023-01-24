Apple TV+ ‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie’ Shows Up at Sundance Film Festival

Upcoming Apple original film ‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie’ premiered just recently at the Sundance Film Festival.

‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie’ tells the life of the Hollywood actor using scripted elements, archival reporting, and documentaries. The story weaves through Fox’s beginnings and covers his rise to stardom, and being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at 29. Apple said that the film ‘will feel like a Michael J. Fox movie’.

‘Still’ was announced in April last year and had Concordia Studio producing the content, with Davis Guggenheim acting as the producer and director. At the Sundance Film Festival, the actor appeared with Guggenheim, Tracy Pollan, Will Cohen, Jonathan King, and Annetta Marion via a red carpet affair. The original film will be showing up on the Apple TV platform, but there’s no exact date at the moment.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features Apple originals, including ‘Black Bird’ and ‘Pachinko’, among others.