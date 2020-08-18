Apple TV+ subscribers can get Showtime and CBS bundle at 50% off

Today, Apple has made its CBS and Showtime bundle available at 50% off for Apple TV+ subscribers.

The offer is available in the US and provides up to 50% savings when you purchase the bundle at just $9.99 per month. Normally, CBS and Showtime cost $10.99 per channel but now Showtime, CBS and Apple TV+ are just for $14.99 per month.

TV app users get CBS for free if they already have Apple TV+ and Showtime. It’s worthy to note that the bundle supports Family Sharing so up to six devices can access the content without added costs.

These promotions serve to expand Apple TV+ reach to other potential customers. Keep in mind though, that provider content such as CBS live sports may not be available in Apple TV.

In similar news, Apple is rumored to be bundling its Apple Arcade, Apple News, Apple Music and Apple TV+ into one monthly package.