Apple TV Subscribers Can Watch MLS Playoffs For Free

The MLS regular season is coming to an end and playoffs are about to begin. To advertise the rebranded subscription on Apple TV MLS season pass, the playoffs will be accessible to users of Apple TV. This means streaming the playoffs will be free for current subscribers of Apple’s streaming service.

A similar promo was made last year where Apple TV subscribers can stream and watch the playoffs without having a season pass for MLS. With Apple’s strategy, people may be inclined to purchase the MLS pass for the 2026 season.

The winners will participate in a Best of Three format on October 24 and the match for the MLS Cup is set on December 6. Certain playoff games will be broadcast on RDS and TSN in Canada and on Fox Sports for the United States.

In other news Apple has gained rights to stream Formula 1 in the United States starting next year.