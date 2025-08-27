Apple TV+ Subscription Price Increased

Rates for the subscription to Apple TV+ have gone up in the United States to $12.99. The subscription for the streaming service was priced at $4.99 monthly when it was released back in 2019 and has seen price increases in 2022 and 2023.

The change in price will take effect for the new subscribers of Apple TV+, while free trial options are still accessible. Current subscribers will see the price after 30 days have passed since they last renewed their subscription.

Apple explained that the increase in their price is because they have added original films and content to their library, touting the value of their services provided in Apple One. The yearly subscription will still be priced at $99 in the United States. Bundles including Apple One will not have their price raised or changed. Other streaming subscriptions such as Netflix and Disney+ have raised their subscription prices throughout the years.