Apple TV

Apple TV+ surprise arriving on January 4-5

By Samantha Wiley
Apple TV+

Apple TV+ will have a few surprises according to the company’s social media posts.

The images have taglines ‘See for yourself’ on both posts, with the dates Jan 4-5 shown beside the Apple TV+ logo. Apple also said ‘save the date’ and ‘stay tuned’, although there have been no other details save for the teaser hints. The company has not made anything clear, although there are guesses that the content might preview upcoming shows or maybe a promotion of free Apple TV+ for the said dates. It’s worth noting that both days are on the weekend and Apple might share more information when the time nears.

Apple TV+

Historically, Apple is known to offer new subscribers free trials and unlocks several episodes users can watch, but it hasn’t done a free all-you-can-watch promo before. Apple TV+ currently costs $9.99 monthly and with up to six members per subscription.

