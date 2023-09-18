Apple TV+ suspends several first look deals over writing strike

A number of first look deals have been put on hold after a continued period of writing strike.

Streaming services, broadcasting, and TV productions have experienced numerous delays as the Writer’s Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA have taken up pickets as a protest. Apple TV+ recently joined the group and put several deals on hold, including Hyperobject Industries by Adam McKay and MountainA by Natalie Portman.

First-look deals have been suspended since Wednesday. The strike has not impacted all production though, as there are still that are close to be released or in an active state. One example is the continued deal for Killers of the Flower Moon with Martin Scorsese, Playtone by Gary Goetzman and Tom Hanks, as well as Masters of the Air. Apple has not been available to respond as to which productions are put on hold.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and includes original content.