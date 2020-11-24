Apple TV+ ‘Swan Song’ Casts Glenn Close and Awkwafina

‘Swan Song’, an upcoming Apple TV+ drama has recently added Glenn Close and Awkwafina to its cast of production members.

Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali were already cast for the drama series, taking starring roles.

Deadline reports that Glenn Close will be playing a head scientist role, while Awkwafina will be playing Ali’s close friend in the film.

‘Swan Song’ tells the story of how far a person can go for their loved ones’ happiness and the sacrifices they make along the way. It’s produced by Concordia Studio, Anonymous Content and Apple Studios and features Benjamin Clearly, an Oscar award-winning director.

‘Swan Song’ is produced by Mahershala Ali, Jonathan King, Jacob Perlin and Adam Shulman.

The film was announced February 2020 but has been delayed due to the corona virus pandemic. Filming and production hasn’t started and there’s no definite date on when this will happen.

There’s also no launch or premiere date set for the film as of the moment.