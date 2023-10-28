Apple TV+ teases big holiday content

Apple recently announced its Apple TV+ content lineup for the holidays, promising a significant amount of programs with original and timeless classics.

New holiday specials are arriving on Apple TV+, notably favorites from the Peanuts brand. Apple has listed several programs and the dates they will be available to watch on the Apple TV+ platform. The shows include ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’, which premieres on November 18 and tells the story of a Thanksgiving dinner invitation from Peppermint Patty to Charlie Brown. ‘The Velveteen Rabbit’ premieres on November 22 and tells the story of Margery Williams’ children’s book on the subject of unconditional love.

‘Frog and Toad- Christmas Eve’ premieres on December 1 and tells the story of both characters planning a winter holiday planning gone wrong. Other streaming content includes ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’, ‘Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas’, ‘The Making of ‘Spirited’, ‘Shape Island’, ‘The Snoopy Show’, ‘Spirited Sing-Along’, and ‘Sago Mini Friends – New Year’s Steve’.