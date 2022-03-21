Apple TV+ ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘CODA” Reap PGA Awards

Apple TV originals ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘CODA’ received four nominations during the 33rd Producers Guild Awards and won two of those four, including the Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy and the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Theatrical Motion Pictures.

Philippe Rousselet, CODA producer said that the award meant so much coming from peers. With the win, the original movie has a good chance of winning the Oscars since the PGA is a good indicator of success. ‘CODA’ also gained nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actor in a Supporting Role and Best Picture.

‘Ted Lasso’ also secured a Critics Choice Awards to bring its accolades up to four in total. ‘CODA’ is the first movie in a streaming platform to have gained the award.

Both are available to watch on Apple TV+, a streaming service that costs $4.99 a month and features other original content such as ‘Greyhound’ and ‘See’, among others.