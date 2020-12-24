Apple TV+ ‘Ted Lasso’ may not have a season 4

A recent interview of Bill Lawrence, a co-creator of Apple TV+ ‘Ted Lasso’ reveals that the show may be ending after three seasons.

‘Ted Lasso’ rose to popularity when it debuted in Apple’s streaming platform, and was renewed shortly after the first season premiered. Even before season two was filmed Apple gave it the go-ahead for a third season.

‘Ted Lasso’ tells the story of an American football coach who’s been hired to lead a soccer team in the English Premier League. The protagonist is played by Jason Sudeikis, known for his role in Horrible Bosses, We’re the Millers and Hall Pass.

In the ‘Fake Doctors, Real Friends‘ podcast Bill Lawrence mentioned how the show does not need to surpass its previous seasons as others because it’s designed to be finite. Furthermore, Lawrence says Sudeikis isn’t long for filming overseas as he has family commitments.

Second season filming is expected to start January 2021 and may have an early 2022 or late 2021 premiere on Apple TV+