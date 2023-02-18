Apple TV+ ‘Tetris’ official trailer out now

Earlier this week, Apple unveiled its original film ‘Tetris’ trailer video on YouTube.

‘Tetris’ is a thriller film inspired by the history of the video game. It tells the story of an individual who set out to resolve a dispute by going to 1989 era Soviet Union. His actions paved the way for Tetris to become licensed by Nintendo and end up a global sensation.

‘Tetris’ stars Taron Egerton, who plays Henk Rogers, Nikita Efremov, who plays game developer Aleksei Pajitnob, Togo Igawa, and Toby Jones. Jon S. Baird is the film’s director and Noah Pink served as the scriptwriter. The trailer video is about three minutes in length and is available to watch on the Apple TV official YouTube channel.

‘Tetris’ is set to launch on Apple TV+ in March. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and can be accessed on an iPad, iPhone, Mac, Apple TV device, or web browser.