Apple TV+ ‘The Afterparty’ ends at season two

Comedy murder mystery series ‘The Afterparty’ will not be renewed for a third season.

Although there isn’t any official announcement, Deadline claims that sources say that the show was canceled after the second run which finished on September 6. The reason for this is a reevaluation after the writer’s guild strike.

‘The Afterparty’ stars Tiffany Haddish, Zoe Charo, and Sam Richardson, with Phil Lord and Chris Miller at the helm. The first season began successfully as each episode offered different filming based on genres and focused on one suspect. The second season was released in the summer and had a lower rating and reception. Sony Pictures Television said that they’re planning to bring the show to other streaming platforms once it’s discontinued from Apple TV+.

