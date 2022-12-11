Apple TV+ ‘The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse’ to premiere on December 25

Apple’s upcoming short animated film ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse’ will debut on the streaming platform starting December 25.

‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse’ tells the story of a young boy who searches for his home, and is accompanied by his friends. The film is derived from Charlie Mackesy’s bestselling novel and features prominent Hollywood actors Idris Elba, Tom Hollander, Jude Nicoll, and Gabriel Byrne. The animation is hand-drawn and based on the author’s style.

Peter Baynton and Charlie Mackesy are the film directors, with Mackesy, JJ Abrams, Matthew Freud, Hannah Minghella, and Cara Speller as producers. Woody Harrelson and Jony Ive are included as executive producers. The short film will appear in the UK first in line with the BBC partnership, then on Apple TV+ on Christmas Day.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original content, such as ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘See’, and ‘CODA’.