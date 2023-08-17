Apple TV+ ‘The Buccaneers’ launches November 8

A new eight-part series will be showing on Apple TV+ starting November 8.

‘The Buccaneers’ is an adaptation of Edith Wharton’s unfinished book. It tells the story of young American girls stirring up 1870 London and setting into motion a ‘culture clash’ of stiff upper lip versus individuals with a disregard for tradition. Apple’s description continues, saying that ‘the buccaneers’ went to the city to look for husbands but their minds are set on more than that.

Apple first announced the series in 2022 and continues Wharton’s unfinished novel. Katherine Jakeways serves as the writer, who’s famed for her work in ‘Where This Service Will Terminate’

Apple shared the first images of the series which stars Christina Hendricks, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, and Kristine Froseth. Susanna White serves as the director alongside executive producers Katherine Jakeways and Beth Willis.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original content.