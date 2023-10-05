Apple TV+ ‘The Buccaneers’ official trailer video revealed

Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel dramatization ‘The Buccaneers’ has a first trailer video available to watch online.

‘The Buccaneers’ tells the story of a clash between the US and UK culture and is set in the 1870s. Katherine Jakeways serves as the show’s writer, with a manuscript and extensive outline to realize the novel into an 8-part drama. The series is expected to launch on the Apple TV+ streaming platform on November 8, with new episodes being introduced each week.

‘The Buccaneers’ star Christina Hendricks alongside an ensemble cast, including Alisha Boe and Kristine Froseth, Imogen Waterhouse, Mia Threapleton, Aubri Ibrag, and Josie Totah. There were prior interpretations of the book, but it’s believed that they were received poorly because of a lackluster ending. Jakeways will be working alongside Susanna White as director and Beth Willis, who served as the producer for the popular ‘Dr. Who’ series.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month.