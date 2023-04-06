Apple TV+ ‘The Crowded Room’ to debut June 9

Apple recently revealed a ‘first look’ content on an upcoming thriller that will arrive on Apple TV+.

‘The Crowded Room’ is billed as a thriller series and tells the story of an individual who’s in jail after getting involved in a shooting incident. An interrogator works with him and slowly uncovers his past and the details that changed his life. Hollywood actor Tom Holland plays Danny Sullivan while Amanda Seyfried plays interrogator Rya Goodwin.

‘The Crowded Room’ also stars Emmy Rossum, Will Chase, Sasha Lane, and Lior Raz alongside Thomas Sadoski, Christopher Abbott, Zachary Golinger, and Jason Isaacs. New Regency and Apple Studios co-produce the picture, with Akiva Goldsman serving as executive producer and writer. Michael Schaefer, Arnon Milchan, Alexandra Milchan, and Yariv Milchan also serve as executive producers.

‘The Crowded Room’ premiers June 9 with three episodes, and a new one coming out every week. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month.