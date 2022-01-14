Apple TV+ ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy’ to arrive March 11

A new trailer video of the upcoming limited series ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy’ reveals that it will be available to watch on March 11.

‘The Last Days of Ptolemy’ is set to be an Apple TV+ exclusive and is based on Walter Mosley’s best-selling novel. The series consists of 6 episodes and tells the story of Ptolemy Gray, who suffers from dementia and is tasked to take care of an orphaned teenager. Gray will be played by Hollywood actor Samuel L Jackson, while Robin, the teenager will be played by Dominique Fishback.

Other notable actors include Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Omar Miller, Damon Gupton and Walton Goggins.

Mosley will serve as the executive producer, alongside Samuel L Jackson, Ramin Bahrani, David Levine, LaTanya Richardson, Diane Houslin and Eli Selden.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming platform and costs $4.99 a month. It features original shows and movies such as ‘Dickinson’, ‘Finch’ and ‘Ted Lasso’.