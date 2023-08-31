Apple TV+ ‘The Pigeon Tunnel’ to debut October 20

Apple TV+ recently posted a trailer video for its upcoming documentary ‘The Pigeon Tunnel’

The trailer is over a minute in length and showcases the documentary. In the description, Apple highlights original score, dramatized vignettes, and rare archival footage. It’s also said that the documentary will be John le Carre’s ‘final and most candid interview’

‘The Pigeon’ is a documentary about David Cornwell, a former British spy. Cornwell adopted another name, John le Carre, and has also written books, namely ‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy’ and ‘The Spy Who Came In from the Cold.’ Having worked as a spy for around 60 years, Cornwell’s life is shown on the big screen.

‘The Pigeon’ is set to join other Apple TV+ documentaries, including ‘The Line’, ‘Real Madrid’, and ‘Earth at Night in Color.’ The documentary will be available to watch on the streaming platform on October 31. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month.