Apple TV+ ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ canceled

By Samantha Wiley
The Problem with Jon Stewart

‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ talk show host Jon Stewart confirmed the reason why the series was canceled.

In a CBS Morning interview, Stewart said that Apple ‘did not want me to say things that might get me in trouble’ when asked about the show’s cancellation. ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ was canceled in October of 2023 at the end of season two, and there were rumors that this was done because of ‘creative differences’ with the company’s executives. The New York Times suggested that there were disagreements over guests and topics.

The Problem with Jon Stewart

At first, Stewart did not mention any specific details about the clash between him and Apple, but in the recent interview he gave an insight as to why it happened. Stewart went back to ‘The Daily Show’ with his first appearance on the horizon. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original content such as ‘Silo’, ‘Ted Lasso’, and more.

