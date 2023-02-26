iLoungeNewsApple TV

Apple TV+ ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ gains six new episodes

By Samantha Wiley
Published
Apple TV
Advertisements

The Apple TV+ interview series returns for a second season.

The Problem with Jon Stewart

‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ has been extended to have six more episodes, as announced by Apple TV+. The host will travel abroad and talk with foreign policy leaders, as well as notable US figures such as Governor Gavin Newsom, State Senator Natham Dahm, and General David Petraeus in regard to prison rehab and reform, guns and crimes, and defense, respectively.

The second season will have the same format as the first, with six editions covering timely issues, including inflation, defense policy, the backslide of democracy, and crime, among others. ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ will return on March 3, with new episodes airing on the platform every week.

Host Jon Stewart has also recently announced a livestream discussion through the show’s official YouTube channel. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original content such as ‘CODA’, ‘See’, and more.

Advertisements
Photo of author

@EditorWiley

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.