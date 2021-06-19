Apple TV+ ‘The Shrink Next Door’ trailer revealed

Apple has recently uploaded a new trailer video for its upcoming comedy series ‘The Shrink Next Door’.

‘The Shrink Next Door’ tells the story of the relationship between Martin Markowitz and his psychiatrist, Dr. Isaac Herschkopf. Merkowitz is played by Will Ferrell while Herschkopf is played by Paul Rudd.

‘The Shrink Next Door’ is set to debut November 12 with three episodes, and a new one added every week. The limited comedy series is executively produced by both Rudd and Ferrell.

The trailer video is available to watch on the Apple TV+ official YouTube channel. The series also marks the reunion between Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell since their stint together in the movie ‘Anchorman 2- The Legend Continues’ in 2013.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service and costs $4.99 a month. It boasts original content such as ‘Greyhound’, “Ted Lasso’, ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘For All Mankind’, among others.