Apple TV+ ‘The Super Models’ to launch in September

Apple TV+ documentary series ‘The Super Models’ will go live in September.

‘The Super Models’ was slightly renamed from ‘The Supermodels’ when it was announced in 2020. The documentary tells the story of Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista during their heyday. Apple says that viewers are taken behind the camera and ‘beyond the catwalk’ to reveal how the four dominated the modeling world. In the 80s, four women came together in New York and caused a massive balance shift that transcended the industry.

Apple further mentioned that the four went on to become successful entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and activists in the world of culture. The official trailer for ‘The Super Models’ is available to watch on the official Apple TV+ YouTube channel.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original content, including ‘See’, ‘Ted Lasso’, and ‘The Morning Show’. The four-part series ‘The Super Models’ will be available starting September 20.