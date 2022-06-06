Apple TV+ Thriller ‘Surface’ gets new first-look trailer

Apple has released a new trailer video for the upcoming psychological thriller series ‘Surface’.

‘Surface’ tells the story of a woman who suffered a head injury and experienced memory loss. Sophie, played by actress Mbatha-Raw, attempts to figure out what happened with the help of her friends and husband and to determine if what she was told was the truth.

Aside from Mbatha-Raw playing the protagonist, other notable Hollywood personalities such as Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ari Graynor, Francois Arnaud, Millie Brady, Stephan James and Marianne Jean-Baptiste will be showing up on the series. ‘Surface’ is set in the San Francisco location and will premier July 29. New episodes will become available to watch every Friday.

Apple Studios and Hello Sunshine have partnered up to produce ‘Surface’. Veronica West is the creator of the psychological thriller and will serve as the executive producer as well. Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service and costs $4.99 a month.