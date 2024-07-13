Apple TV+ Time Bandits official trailer revealed

Apple has previewed a trailer for the new Apple TV+ show Time Bandits. The show was created by Jemaine Clement, Taika Watiti, and Iain Morris who are all recognized for making popular shows. Time Bandits is based on the 1981 movie which features the same name.

Watiti’s recent works were Our Flag Means Death and Reservation Dogs. Clement and Watiti collaborated previously on a show called What We Do in The Shadows. Morris is notable for creating and writing The Inbetweeners.

The official trailer shows Kevin, a history nerd, as he finds a time machine in his wardrobe and travels to historic locations through time. The Time Bandits Show features a group of thieves and an eleven-year old kid travelling through space and time in search of treasure.

The first 2 episodes are set to air on July 24, Wednesday with 2 episodes following each week. with a total of 10 episodes.