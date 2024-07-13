Apple TV

Apple TV+ Time Bandits official trailer revealed

By Samantha Wiley
Time Bandits

Apple has previewed a trailer for the new Apple TV+ show Time Bandits. The show was created by Jemaine Clement, Taika Watiti, and Iain Morris who are all recognized for making popular shows. Time Bandits is based on the 1981 movie which features the same name. 

Advertisements

Watiti’s recent works were Our Flag Means Death and Reservation Dogs.  Clement and Watiti collaborated previously on a show called What We Do in The Shadows.  Morris is notable for creating and writing The Inbetweeners.

Time Bandits

The official trailer shows Kevin, a history nerd, as he finds a time machine in his wardrobe and travels to historic locations through time. The Time Bandits Show features a group of thieves and an eleven-year old kid travelling through space and time in search of treasure.

The first 2 episodes are set to air on July 24, Wednesday with 2 episodes following each week. with a total of 10 episodes.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple AirTag
The Apple AirTag 4-Pack is $24 Off
1 Min Read
Severance
Severance teaser for season 2 seen on social media
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
Three new titles coming soon to Apple Arcade
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods
The AirPods 2 is $49 Off
1 Min Read
Siri
What to expect with Siri on Apple Intelligence rollout
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 10
New features coming to Apple Watch series 10
1 Min Read
M5 Chip
Next-generation technology for M5 Chip on trial production
1 Min Read
Apple Back to School: Discounts on Mac and iPad
Apple Back to School Offer: Upto $150 Gift Card with upfront discount on Mac and iPad devices
2 Min Read
AirPods 3
Enjoy a $39 Discount on an AirPods 3 Purchase
1 Min Read
iOS 17
Apple launching a quick iOS 17 update
1 Min Read
iOS Third Beta Launches to Developers
iOS third beta launches to developers
1 Min Read
visionOS 2
New visionOS 2 update developer beta goes live
1 Min Read
Lost your password?