Apple TV

Apple TV+ to come as Prime Video add-on

By Samantha Wiley
Apple TV+

Apple’s streaming service will be available as an add-on within Prime Video in the US.

Advertisements

Amazon recently announced the Apple TV+ add-on to its Prime Video platform, which means members can get Apple TV+ for $9.99 monthly inside the app, eliminating the need to have a separate billing system or download separate apps. The partnership gives Apple the extra reach and a potentially wider audience. Once subscribed, users will gain complete access to the Apple TV+ library, including ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Ted Lasso’, and ‘Severance’, along with live sports and films.

Apple TV+

This move is similar to Apple offering a series of third-party subscriptions within its Apple TV channels section, although Amazon Prime is not currently included. The Apple TV+ app is integrated in most streaming devices and smart TVs. Both Amazon and Apple have not discussed in detail regarding the arrangement, although it’s apparently beneficial for them.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple Pay
Apple Pay arrives in H-E-B and Home Depot stores
1 Min Read
iPod
iPod Shuffle and iPod Nano enter obsolete list
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods
The AirPods Max is $155 Off
1 Min Read
Resident Evil 2
Resident Evil 2 will be available on Mac on December 31
1 Min Read
iPad
iPad leads tablet market in Q2
1 Min Read
Neva
‘Neva’ game to launch on Mac on October 15
1 Min Read
Apple Watch SE
The Apple Watch SE 2 is $79 Off
1 Min Read
iPad Mini
Next iPad mini to debut in November
1 Min Read
Severance
Apple TV+ ‘Severance’ gets a Blu-Ray release
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade to have four new games in November 7
1 Min Read
Apple iPad
The 9th Generation iPad Wi-Fi 64GB is $129 Off
1 Min Read
Mac
Mac Pro and Mac Studio with M4 chip to debut in 2025
1 Min Read
Lost your password?