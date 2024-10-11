Apple TV+ to come as Prime Video add-on

Apple’s streaming service will be available as an add-on within Prime Video in the US.

Amazon recently announced the Apple TV+ add-on to its Prime Video platform, which means members can get Apple TV+ for $9.99 monthly inside the app, eliminating the need to have a separate billing system or download separate apps. The partnership gives Apple the extra reach and a potentially wider audience. Once subscribed, users will gain complete access to the Apple TV+ library, including ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Ted Lasso’, and ‘Severance’, along with live sports and films.

This move is similar to Apple offering a series of third-party subscriptions within its Apple TV channels section, although Amazon Prime is not currently included. The Apple TV+ app is integrated in most streaming devices and smart TVs. Both Amazon and Apple have not discussed in detail regarding the arrangement, although it’s apparently beneficial for them.