Apple TV

Apple TV+ to debut 2024 World Series behind-the-scenes coverage

By Samantha Wiley
Apple TV+

Apple TV+ recently announced that it will stream a three-part documentary with a focus on the upcoming 2024 World Series.

Apple partnered with Imagine Documentaries and Major League Baseball to offer exclusive ‘behind-the-scenes’ content. The Cupertino-based company mentioned that the docuseries ‘explores the dramatic, high-stakes world’ of the competitive sport and how each team fights for the championship. The episodes will feature interviews with MLB players, coaches, journalists, and fans. Derek Jeter will be the executive producer of the untitled series. This year’s World Series is expected to kick off in October, but the two competing teams are yet to be determined. Currently, the New York Yankees hold a 2-0 lead versus the Cleveland Guardians, while the Los Angeles Dodgers hold a 2-1 lead versus the New York Mets. All of the teams are competing in a best-of-seven series.

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ offers baseball-related content in the form of the MLB Friday Night Baseball.

